July 10 2019

On Tuesday, we reported that a leaked image from Mahesh Babu’s upcoming flick Sarileru Neekevvaru had broken the internet. Fans were going crazy over the fact that the actor will be seen in the role of an Army Officer, for the first time. Currently, the crew in Kashmir shooting for the film and news of its leak has sure reached to the film’s team as well. Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and surprised all the fans by revealing Mahesh's name from the film! In a Twitter post, the director revealed that Mahesh Babu will be portraying the role of Major Ajay Krishna. He also shared the picture of his name tag, on the Army outfit!

This has obviously made fans extremely happy as confirmation has finally come regarding Mahesh Babu's role in the film. The star has already been seen as a cop in his previous films Pokiri and Dookudu but never as an army man. Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. It is being reported that after the Kashmir schedule, the team will be heading to Hyderabad. It is also being said that in Hyderabad, some romantic scenes will be shot on a train! The film will also see two veteran actors - Ramya Krishnan and Vijayashanti - playing pivotal roles. The film will see a Sankranthi 2020 release. Sarileru Neekevvaru is being bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners of AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and GMB Entertainment.

Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir 😄😄👍👌📽️⛰️ pic.twitter.com/ta4OYUedQV — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 10, 2019