Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his 25th film Maharshi. While the actor is in a celebratory mood, he is also keeping himself busy with his next film! It is already known that Mahesh’s 26th film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and it has been titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will see Rahmika Mandanna starring as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. Now, some more interesting news has come up regarding this project. According to reports, the film’s is all set to start its first schedule in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. Reports also state that the shooting will start from the third week of this month.

A report in a leading media also states that an extensive long schedule is also planned in Kurnool city after the completion of shooting in Kashmir. Well, it sure will be interesting to see such beautiful locations in the film! It has also been speculated that the film will be a revenge drama and Mahesh Babu will be seen as a cop in this one. Interestingly, we have seen Mahesh play a cop in his earlier movies too, namely, Dookudu, Pokkiri, and Aagadu. Any reports also state that the actor will be seen speaking the Rayalseema dialect and has gone through training for the same.