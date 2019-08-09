In Com Staff August 09 2019, 2.09 pm August 09 2019, 2.09 pm

On the account of Prince Mahesh Babu’s birthday, August 8, the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru has released his intro scene from the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this film has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine, with yesteryear actress Vijayashanthi making her comeback to the big screens after many years. Ramya Krishnan, Rajendra Prasad, and Prakash Raj also form part of the supporting cast of this movie. This film was announced in the month of May and the unit has been busy shooting for it in Kashmir since it went on floors. Produced jointly by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the screens for Sankranti next year and the shooting has been going on in full swing.

Here's the video:

The intro video showcases Mahesh as Major Ajay Krishna. The energetic background score with Mahesh marching in the uniform of an Army officer screams of patriotic flavour. We get to witness Mahesh’s battalion as he is seen gearing up for battle. The footage ends with wishes for Mahesh Babu's birthday with the logo of the movie's title. Recently, the film was in the spotlight when Jagapathi Babu, who apparently was supposed to essay an important role in the film, walked out due to creative differences. Prakash Raj has replaced Jagapathi Babu in the film.

The unit, after shooting important scenes in Kashmir, will next be moving to Kurnool. They will also be shooting in a set erected inside the Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, where a replica of the Konda Reddy Buruju has been set up at a whopping cost of four crore rupees. Playing an army officer for the first time in his career, Mahesh Babu is slated to speak in the Rayalaseema accent in this film for which he has been undertaking special coaching. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Sarileru Neekevvaru, while Randy Rathnavelu is the DoP. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is in charge of editing this film. With the film shaping up well, Mahesh Babu’s fans are going to have a delightful Sankranthi for sure!