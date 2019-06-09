In Com Staff June 09 2019, 3.23 pm June 09 2019, 3.23 pm

This year has seen many veteran actors restarting their stint in films with some big names. It is known that lady superstar Vijayashanti is making her comeback with Mahesh Babu starrer upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. For those who do not know, she was one of the leading actresses in the 1980s and 90s. She left her acting career to join politics and now, almost after a decade, she is making her big comeback! Now, according to the latest updates, she has already started prepping for her role and is hitting the gym! Giving an interview to a leading media house, she revealed that she has been hitting the gym to get fit for this role.

Reports state that she only wants to look fit on the big screen Vijayashanti has fitness in mind and wants to give her best shot for Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the interview to the leading media she said that she was never obese and that she only wanted to look fit on the big screen. Vijayashanti was last seen in the 2006 Telugu movie Nayudamma. Thus, a lot of her fans are waiting with bated breath to see the actress on the big screen again. The biggest advantage is that it is a Mahesh Babu film so needless to say she will get the limelight she deserves!