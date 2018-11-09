Sarkar: 100 crore in 2 days, Vijay seems to be on a roll!

Amid political pressure from the ruling party in TN, Sarkar continues to do phenomenal business making full use of Vijay's star power, the hype around the film and the Diwali festival period. In 2 days, the film has already grossed more than Rs 50 crore in TN and more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Sarkar is the 6th time that a Vijay film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide after Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Bairavaa, and Mersal. It's now 4 back to back century grossers for the star; that Sarkar has done it in just 2 days makes it all the more special.

Sarkar continued to do well in the Telugu states, with a 2-days share of Rs 4.4 crore. The film has grossed more than Rs 9 crore in Karnataka after 2 days and is going great there too. But after a record-breaking opening in Kerala, Sarkar witnessed a downfall on its second day in the state.

Sarkar has obviously had its two best days, and the coming days and weeks won't be at the insanely high opening levels. Whether the film can sustain and achieve the breakeven mark in TN remains to be seen. We'll know for sure based on how it performs on Monday.