Sarkar: AR Murugadoss miffed, issues final warning to cast and crew

After the buzz of the audio launch of Sarkar hitting the ceiling, AR Murugadoss is currently working on the post-production and coloring works for his Diwali release, which stars the one and only Thalapathy Vijay. The director has pinned high hopes on this political thriller which will complete his hattrick with the actor after two big blockbusters in Thuppakki and Kaththi.

However, some recent interviews given by the young members of the team have thrown the director off. Many small artists and technicians have given interviews to famous portals, revealing important plot points and secrets about the film. In turn, Murugadoss put out a public tweet this morning asking the artists to take the consent of the core team before giving interviews.

The songs of Sarkar have brought in a great response from fans, despite the overuse of EDM music which is not going down too well with general music lovers.

The team has already finalized the release date for the 6of November this year, with things looking neat for a smooth release. As the director said in the audio launch, the launch of the teaser is around the corner with Sun Pictures planning to unveil it by the 20of this month.