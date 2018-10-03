Sarkar: AR Murugadoss opens up on Vijay's persona

Captain of the ship, AR Murugadoss expressed a lot of confidence about Sarkar at the film's audio launch event on Tuesday evening. He said that work on the teaser was underway and that it would be launched soon. He called all his assistants on to the stage and thanked them and their family members for their unflinching co-operation and support to the project almost 18 hours every day. He expressed pride at working with 'Oscar' hero AR Rahman again.

On Thalapathy Vijay, this is what ARM said,

"Like how he surprised me in Thuppakki and Kaththi, Vijay sir did the same in Sarkar too. I can't do a film like this with a normal hero. In real life, Vijay sir is a person who faces problems head-on and immediately stands up for the public. That's how he is in Sarkar too. It'll be like seeing the real life version of Vijay sir, when you see the film.

I told my assistants that the pain in the dialogues got reflected when Vijay sir told them. It was as if they were straight from his heart and not just the mouth. Sarkar isn't a film where we've just mocked politicians without any purpose. With a weapon like Vijay sir, I definitely have to keep social interest elements and make a responsible film. Sarkar will be a 'beerangi'."

That’s kind of him.