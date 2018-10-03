Sarkar audio launch: Thalapathy Vijay plays to the gallery in this speech

As expected, the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar turned out to be an ultra-classy affair, going on to become a nationwide trending topic. The grand event took place at the Sai Ram Engineering College in West Tambaram. Thousands of fans lined up inside the college’s auditorium for what was a celebration of the stardom that Vijay holds in the state. Coming in at last, the actor belted out one of his best stage speeches yet – remembering to address important members of the team and also mouthing memorable words on the political situation with his exclusive wordplay and wit. We list out ten lines from the launch that left the audience hooting like anything.

Greeting the audience with his trademark line, Vijay started off his speech with the dialogue that he brings up on most occasions ‘En nenjil kudi irukum ennadhu nanba’ (to my friends who reside in my heart). “It’s been a long time since I said this line. Extreme happiness comes only in two situations – when my films achieve success, and when I meet the people who are responsible for such a success (fans) at functions like these,” he said.

Vijay first spoke about the star of the event AR Rahman, saying it directly to him, “The fact that we have got you on board, is like an Oscar to Sarkar itself.” He also thanked Vivek for creating magic with his lyrics in his combination with Rahman.

Next, he spoke about AR Murugadoss, the captain of the ship. Keeping it short, he said, “Mersal had some politics in it, but in Sarkar, he has really gone mersal (awesome) with politics.”

Vijay also spread magic with his wordplay, calling producer Kalanidhi Maaran as a combination of ‘kalai’ and ‘nidhi’ and actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as ‘varraa lakshmi’.

Vijay appreciated comedian Yogi Babu for his monstrous growth, jokingly saying that he is mentioning his growth in the industry and not that of his bushy hair.

Moving on to the most important part of the speech when he diverted his attention from the film a little, Vijay said, “You can work the world for success, but there is a separate group working against the success of some.” In a tongue-in-cheek manner, Vijay called this a natural phenomenon and said that nothing can be done about it.

“People usually stand in an election and then form a Sarkar, but we have prepared the Sarkar and are now going to contest the election. I meant the film. If you like it, please do vote”. This turned out to be another line which made the crowd cheer.

Host Prasanna ran up to Vijay, asking him whether he has acted as a CM in Sarkar, to which Vijay replied with a no. Prasanna then unveiled the next part of his question, asking him what would happen if he becomes a CM in real life. Vijay got back with a quick riposte, saying “If I become a CM in real life, I won’t act as a CM. I meant, I will be true to the scene”.

Just like all of his other audio launch speeches, Vijay brought out a ‘short story’ where he got across a point that a leader is extremely important to enrich the actions of his followers. “If the top league of a state behave right, then there’s no worry for the state. But here, even a birth and death certificate demands money. If the leader himself is wrong, game over,” he strongly stated.

Vijay closed his speech by giving out a line that anybody would relate to. “Only justice and rightful duty will win, it will just be a little late. Naturally, a leader would come into place when the time arrives and the need reaches the limit. There will be a Sarkar under him, that’s that,” he said, with a special gesture.