Sarkar becomes the highest grossing South Indian film of 2018

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar enters its 2nd weekend looking to achieve the breakeven mark in Tamil Nadu. Though the film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore in the state (and Rs 200 crore+ worldwide), it still has some work to do before it can be considered a hit film in its home market. But the film continues to pile on record upon record due to the sheer volume of its collections and its fantastic collections over 6 days. It is already the highest grosser from South Indian cinema this year, crossing the lifetime worldwide gross of Rangasthalam in double quick time.

After 10 days, Sarkar’s total Chennai city gross is Rs 12.23 crore thereby making it the all-time No.4 grosser in Chennai, behind Baahubali 2, Mersal and Kabali. Vijay is the only hero with two Rs 12 crore+ grossers in Chennai. Sarkar will cross Kabali’s lifetime Chennai gross (Rs 12.35 crore) very soon while it is also expected to eventually cross Mersal’s mark. The top spot shall remain with Baahubali 2 until 2.0 arrives this month end with the potential to take over the top spot.

Sarkar is also doing rousing business in Malaysia where it is among the all-time Top 5 Tamil grossers. It has crossed 2 mil $ in gross collections thereby making it back to back 2 mil $+ films for Vijay, after Mersal.