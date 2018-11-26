Sarkar breaches the 250 cr mark, emulates Mersal's feat

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar crossed the elusive 250 cr worldwide gross mark in its 3rd weekend. Though the film will fall slightly short of Mersal in terms of total gross collections, 250 cr gross is a huge mark for a South Indian film.

Sarkar is the 6th film to enter this club after Enthiran (2010), Baahubali (2015), Kabali (2016), Baahubali2 (2017) and Mersal (2017). As we can see, Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Vijay have two films each in this club. Shankar - Vikram’s I (2015) and Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (2018) are the two other South films to have grossed more than 200 cr worldwide.

Sarkar has grossed around 122 cr in TN and more than 70 cr (close to 10 mil USD) in the overseas belt. The collections have almost matched the huge pre-release expectations despite the average to above average talk that the film garnered.

Vijay fans are expecting the star to take it a notch higher and breach the 300 cr gross club with his next release (Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Vivek, Yogi Babu among others) which will release for Diwali 2019. Before that, he can, in fact, enter the 300 cr club if Mersal can do fairly well when it releases in China early next year.