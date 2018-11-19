Sarkar collects big numbers but isn't a hit yet

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar has completed 13 days in theaters. The film continued to earn decent numbers at the ticket windows despite competition from newer films in both Tamil (Kaatrin Mozhi, Thimiru Pudichavan) and Telugu (Taxiwaala). It comfortably topped the weekend box-office charts in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, the film is said to have grossed around 120 CR after 13 days while in the Telugu states, the total gross is around 18 CR. The break-even mark is yet to arrive in TN, while Sarkar reached hit status in the Telugu states after its opening 6 days itself. The performance in Kerala has been highly underwhelming while Sarkar is a hit in Karnataka as well. Now, the big question is whether Sarkar can attain hit status in its home market. There is still a fair distance to cover and Sarkar has to keep its head above water and keep running, at least till 2.0 releases on November 29th.

In the USA, Sarkar is inching towards the elusive 1 million $ gross mark. It surely can’t reach the break-even mark of around 1.35 million $.

Going forward, the overall lesson for the trade and industry from Sarkar is to keep a check on a big film’s costs and pre-release investments.