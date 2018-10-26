Sarkar conquers hurdles, on track to meet release date

It is now official that Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited political thriller Sarkar will hit the screens on the 6th of November. The film has cleared the censors with a UA certificate and is now gearing up for a mammoth release.

The parental guidance which has come by has been advised for the action sequences and a specific bomb blast episode. However, it will not be an issue that the makers would worry about, given the film’s festival release date and Vijay’s strong family audience pull.

Though a section of the distributors wanted the film to release on the 2nd of November in order to make use of the whole week for better business, Sun Pictures has decided to stick to the big Diwali date in order to avoid any further confusions.

The only controversy surrounding the film now is the plagiarism case filed by writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran, who has said that the film is similar to his own story Sengol, which he had narrated to Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar a few years ago. However, Sun Pictures’ smart move by filing a caveat petition for Sarkar has worked in favour of the team, as the Madras HC has refused the interim stay on the film. All decks cleared!