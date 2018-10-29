Sarkar creates history, to see simultaneous release across 80 countries!

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar is easily one of the most awaited movies of the year, set for release on the 6th of November, just in time for Diwali. The film comes with big names on its card such as Vijay, AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman, Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi. And now, it has just been revealed that Sarkar will take a mammoth release in 80 countries across the globe. This is the first time for such an occurrence, becoming Vijay's largest release in his career graph so far.

The overseas screen count of the film alone will touch 1200. Online bookings have already kicked off at important centers such as the UAE, with fans ringing in the Diwali excitement early by sharing snapshots of their tickets on social media.

Particularly in the USA, Sarkar's massive showdown will span more than 170 screens with early premiers on the 5th. Interestingly, the film will also hit screens in many countries which rarely see Tamil movie releases - Poland, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Russia and Ukraine being a few.

With decks cleared for a worldwide release, Sarkar is set to take a monster opening which might just leave the industry jaw dropped seeing its collections.