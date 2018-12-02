Sarkar crosses 25 days: Thalapathy Vijay makes a smashing public appearance

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar has completed 25 days in theatres and continues to run with some shows even after the mammoth release of 2.0 on November 29th. There are reports that the film drew good audience footfalls in many TN single screens on 28th; its last day before being replaced by 2.0.

Sarkar has grossed more than 250 cr worldwide with TN contributing almost half the total. The film’s opening day record (TN gross of close to 30 cr) stays unrivalled, as 2.0 could manage a TN gross of only 18.2 cr on its opening day. It may take some doing for the Sarkar opening record to be bested in the coming year.

The star meanwhile made an appearance at the wedding reception of comedy actor Ramesh Kannan’s son Jashwanth Kannan with Priyanka, on Saturday evening. He looked smart and dapper, dressed in a maroon shirt and dark trousers. Vijay was seen with the trim beard and moustache, with natural streaks of white, that has stayed with him since Sarkar. Pictures of him from the reception thrilled his fans who made it instantly viral on social media.

Vijay will start shooting for his next film (Thalapathy 63) with director Atlee next month. The pre-production work of the film has already commenced.