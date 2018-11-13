Sarkar crushes the other new Diwali releases at the Chennai BO

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar has set the Chennai box office on fire over its 6-day long opening weekend, starting last Tuesday Diwali day. The film has grossed a mind-blowing Rs 10.77 crore in the city after 6 days, thereby marking the third Rs 10 crore+ grosser in Chennai for Vijay after Theri and Mersal prior to this.

Superstar Rajinikanth also has three RS 10 crores+ grossers in Chennai - Enthiran, Kabali and Kaala; he is most certainly expected to have another one soon with 2.0, set for release on November 29th.

The day-wise breakup of Sarkar's collections (in crores) in Chennai city is as follows,

Day 1 - 2.37

Day 2 - 2.32

Day 3 - 1.28

Day 4 - 1.36

Day 5 - 1.68

Day 6 - 1.76

Total - 10.77

The other new Diwali releases were no match to Sarkar at the Chennai box office. Aamir Khan's highly underwhelming Thugs of Hindostan grossed Rs 92 lakhs in 4 days while the new Tamil releases Billa Pandi (13 lakhs gross in 6 days) and Kalavani Mappillai (11 lakhs gross in 6 days) were absolute no-shows.

Sarkar is expected to gross about Rs 15 crore eventually in Chennai city and emulate what Baahubali 2 did last year. It’s still not a declared Hit though, due to the huge investments involved.