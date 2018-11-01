Sarkar: Director AR Murugadoss to have a cameo in this Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Director AR Murugadoss must be heaving a sigh of relief after the Sarkar plagiarism controversy got resolved amicably with Varun Rajendran, an assistant director whose story (Sengol) had a striking resemblance to that of Sarkar. Murugadoss has come out clean from this controversy and has earned the unanimous support of all Vijay fans who are expecting a hat-trick Hit from the director for their star, after Thuppakki and Kaththi.

In both their previous films, Murugadoss made short cameo appearances. While in Thuppakki, it was in the highly popular 'Google Google' song, in Kaththi he had a small but highly impactful dialogue in a key sequence about water scarcity. In a recent interview, the director said that he has a cameo in Sarkar too, in one of the songs.

A shooting spot still from Sarkar's Simtaangaran song was earlier released, with Murugadoss and Vijay. But the director said that he didn't dance with the star in this song and that it was just a casual click. Fans are expecting him to make an appearance in the politically charged Oru Viral Puratchi song sequence. Let's wait for just 5 more days to get the answer. Till then the guessing games shall continue.