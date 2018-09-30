Sarkar gains momentum thanks to the revolutionary Oru Viral Puratchi song

Ahead of the grand audio launch on October 2nd, the second single from Sarkar titled Oru Viral Puratchi made it to the internet recently and met a terrific response. While the first song Simtaangaran met with a fair share of criticism, the mood seems to be unanimously positive for the second song.

It's a strongly political number with a rock flavour and also touching melody layers. The song does have traces of Rahman's own 'Indiane Vaa' from Lingaa. The peppy guitar strums and interesting rhythm pattern of the song are entertaining. Sunshine Orchestra has worked on the string section and the output is really impressive.

Vivek's powerful lyrics are bound to resonate more with the visuals. People are already opining that it is like a political anthem for ‘Poraali’ Thalapathy Vijay, who is seen as a prospective future politician by a large section of his fans and followers.

Composer AR Rahman has also sung the song, along with Srinidhi Venkatesh. The 'Oooh...Oooh' parts sound like Rahman had a lot of fun while crooning the track. The chorus sections are upbeat, to suit the revolutionary nature of the song.

To sum up, Oru Viral Puratchi scores high on musical quality and also the likability factor. Vijay's fans will hold this dear to their heart and their playlists.