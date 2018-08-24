Sarkar has a tight grip on fans much ahead of release

Friday saw a huge announcement from Sun Pictures with regards to their Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar. The production house announced that 6pm that the audio of the film would be launched on October 2 which also happens to be Gandhi Jayanti. Like all Vijay films, the audio launch event of Sarkar is also expected to be held in an extravagant fashion. The news began trending thanks to the hype Vijay’s fans created around the announcement.

After Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and the blockbuster Mersal, Sarkar is another Vijay film with music by ‘Isai Puyal’ AR Rahman. Rahman has also worked with director AR Murugadoss on the Hindi version of Ghajini, prior to Sarkar.

Sarkar will be released on Diwali day and the teaser of the film is either expected next month or along with the audio on October 2. The film's shoot is almost complete, barring some minor patch work in Chennai.

Keerthy Suresh, Varu Sarath, Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu are the other prominent actors in Sarkar. It must be noted that the team recently shot a glossy and glitzy introductory song for Vijay in Las Vegas.