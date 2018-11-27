image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sarkar issues continue to haunt AR Murugadoss as TN govt demands written apology!

Regional

Sarkar issues continue to haunt AR Murugadoss as TN govt demands written apology!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 27 2018, 10.36 pm
back
AR MurugadosscontroversyEntertainmentregionalSarkarThalapathy Vijay
nextVishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!
ALSO READ

Sarkar becomes the highest grossing South Indian film of 2018

Sarkar’s success celebration cake is the talk of the town!

Sarkar's Telugu success is a new high for Thalapathy Vijay