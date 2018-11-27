Sarkar issues continue to haunt AR Murugadoss as TN govt demands written apology!

First, it was the script theft controversy. Next, it was the scene which showed the director throwing government-issued freebies into the fire. And just when we thought that everything was over, it isn’t the end of the road. The Tamil Nadu government has issued a petition to AR Murugadoss asking him for an unconditional apology for mocking welfare schemes.

The government has sought the help of the High Court for the same, saying that it demands a written statement from the director that he will not criticise the government’s steps and the welfare schemes in any of his upcoming films. Murugadoss’ lawyer has responded by saying that he will take up the issue directly with the director, asking him for his explanation on the same.

The problems for Sarkar escalated after AIADMK party members began to tear down posters and banners at the famous Kasi theatre in Chennai. Similar events took place in Madurai and Coimbatore, where signs of vandalism were spotted by cadres.

After the success of Sarkar at the box office, the director went down to his hometown to unwind for a bit and get rid of the tensions. He will soon return to the drawing board for his next film which is touted to star superstar Rajinikanth.