Sarkar: Noted France trade portal exposes the film's profitability status

Vijay’s Sarkar has grossed close to Rs 70 crore in total from the overseas belt after 2 weeks in running. UAE - GCC, and Malaysia have led the way while the other key nations have also contributed handsome totals to Sarkar’s overseas harvest.

Though a Rs 70 crore+ gross total is massive and usually only associated with Rajini, Shankar and Vijay’s films (his Mersal had grossed more than Rs 75 crore overseas), Sarkar is still not a profitable venture in most of the overseas markets. A popular box-office tracker based in France has in fact openly stated that Sarkar is yet to emerge profitable despite getting more than 24000 entries (footfalls) in the nation so far. The break-even mark is said to be 25000 and Sarkar looks uncertain about getting to that mark.

The crux of this message is the high selling price quoted by the producers of big films which is the main reason for many noted recent big films biting the dust and not becoming commercially viable. It also clearly states that though a film may get a huge number of entries (translating to a great gross figure), ultimately it has to be bankable for the distributor. It’s a simple mantra which is universally applicable to the box office in any nation. If only the producers and distributors arrive at a common point in their pre-release negotiations!