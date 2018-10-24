image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Sarkar on November 2: Good business decision but is it ready?

Regional

Sarkar on November 2: Good business decision but is it ready?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 24 2018, 4.57 pm
back
AR MurugadossEntertainmentoverseasregionalSarkarThalapathy Vijay
nextIs Allu Arjun forcing Trivikram to work on a Bollywood remake?
ALSO READ

Sarkar scuffle: Plagiarism charges levied on director AR Murugadoss

Thalapathy Vijay's fans celebrates 4 years of Kaththi

Post Sarkar, director AR Murugadoss plans one more with Keerthy Suresh