Sarkar plagiarism controversy closed with no thanks or credit, just an appreciation!

The past few days have been a phase of hell for team Sarkar. Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran filed a plagiarism case against the film and director AR Murugadoss, saying that the story of Sarkar was written by him ten years ago. After a big load of hearings, disputes, interviews and commotion, the case was amicably closed this afternoon with both sides happy with the verdict received.

Now, it has been decided that no form of credit or thanks will be issued to writer Varun. A letter that appreciates his idea of Sarkar ten years ago will be displayed before the start of the film. The letter clearly has Murugadoss stating that he records praise to Varun Rajendran for imagining the same idea that he has brought out with Sarkar today. Murugadoss also clarified the same through a video on his Twitter page, saying that the story, screenplay and direction of Sarkar belong to none other than him alone.

Murugadoss also shared the letter from the Writers Union which addressed the same. He will be meeting the media this evening, giving a detailed explanation of the incident, intent and the outcome.

Confusion over this controversy dominated Tuesday morning as noted reporters and TV channels began broadcasting news about the appreciation letter to Varun Rajendran at the start of the film itself, even before the hearing took place. However, it is a good sign for fans as the issue has now been sorted out with the film ready for release next Tuesday.