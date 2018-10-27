Sarkar plagiarism row: AR Murugadoss hits back with full force

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar is set to release this Diwali, but the film is facing a big issue with respect to its story, following the plagiarism allegations levelled by writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran.

Varun had claimed that the story of Sarkar is very similar to his script Sengol which he had submitted a few years ago. Director AR Murugadoss, who had maintained silence on the issue until now, has finally hit back at the accusations through an interview to a popular YouTube channel. Coming out with strong statements and proof, Murugadoss said that the allegations flowing in are purely based on the reading of the synopsis alone, and have not come from the entire bound script.

Murugadoss, who sounds very confident about the film, revealed an interesting fact that both Varun Rajendran and Bhagyaraj had worked together in a serial few years ago. In addition, Suryakiran who happens to be Varun's friend, had shared the screen space with Bhagyaraj in a film. The director suspects a total bias and foul play against him in this investigation.

"Synopsis of Chinna Veedu is similar to Gopurangal Saivathillai. If that's similar and coincidental, why should I alone be punished for this? I was ready to screen the full movie and show the full bound script. But why didn't they care to compare?" asked the director. "Sarkar is the work of thousands of people who have given in their blood and sweat. Please handle the issue in a proper way, it's my request to all those who are commenting on the issue".