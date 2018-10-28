Sarkar plagiarism row: Veteran Bhagyaraj faces the wrath of all Vijay fans

Kollywood, these days, is all about the controversy over Sarkar's story involving director AR Murugadoss and assistant director Varun, the writer of a similar political story/script named Sengol (registered way back in 2007).

The president of the South Indian Film Writers Association and veteran director K.Bhagyaraj, who holds a key responsibility in this controversy, has earned the wrath of all Vijay fans by spelling out that the entire story and key plot points of Sarkar in a recent interview to a noted Tamil web portal. Vijay's fans are in fact relentlessly abusing anyone who is opening up about this particular interview of Bhagyaraj, on their social media.

Bhagyaraj got into comparing the story synopsis of Sarkar and Sengol, and could not stop himself from elaborating the start to finish flow of the film. It definitely reduces the curiosity surrounding the film’s plot as there will be nothing which is already not known to the public (at least the online crowd).

Bhagyaraj also said in this interview that when he spoke to Vijay regarding this, the star didn't question him and just asked him to do his job and that Murugadoss will deal with the issue by law.

We have to see how this burning issue is resolved by the court, during the next hearing on October 30th.