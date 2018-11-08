Sarkar Raj: Thalapathy Vijay’s latest is breaking records and how

Sarkar has not only set a new all-time opening record in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring Kerala where Vijay enjoys a demi-God status. Sarkar became the first ever film to breach the Rs 6 crore gross mark and Rs 3 crore share mark in Kerala on its opening day, by grossing close to Rs 6.6 crore on November 6th. The film opened in record number of screens and such collections were widely expected. Sarkar has fulfilled its pre-release promise. Baahubali 2 was the earlier opening record holder in Kerala. But as per reports, Sarkar has witnessed a drop in numbers on second day, due to the working day factor and average reviews. We have to see how it sustains in the long run.

In Karnataka, Sarkar did an opening day gross of Rs 6.15crore, which is Thalapathy Vijay's career best opener beating Mersal and also the all-time 2nd best opening for a Tamil film in the state, after Superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali. Sarkar is setting the Bangalore city box office on fire, particularly.

In the overseas front, Sarkar’s collections from the USA, UAE – GCC, UK, France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia are all impressive and even record breaking in many zones, thereby proving Vijay’s universal popularity with Tamil film viewers.