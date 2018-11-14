Sarkar: Rajinikanth opens up on 'freebies' controversy

Whatever Superstar Rajinikanth says is big news in Tamil Nadu. The star has often landed in a soup for his comments and the way they have been portrayed in the media. His fans sometimes hold a grudge against media outlets for manipulating his statements and presenting them in a controversial manner.

The Superstar interacted with the press outside his residence on Tuesday morning to clarify some of his political statements and opinions which became controversial on Monday.

He was asked about the Sarkar controversy too, and how he sees the concept of freebies (like mixies, grinders, television sets and laptops to the people) which became a burning issue with the movie. The Superstar said that freebies were definitely needed for the people but that they have to reach the right people at the right time. He also said that freebies shouldn’t be used just as a bait for the public’s votes during election time.

On social media, Vijay’s fans have welcomed this comment from Rajinikanth and said that his comments echoed the thoughts which were communicated in Sarkar. It must be noted that Rajini had also tweeted condemning ADMK political members when they indulged in vandalism at theaters screening Sarkar across the state.