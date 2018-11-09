Sarkar row: Did Police knock at AR Murugadoss’ door with an aim to arrest him?

Close to a day after Tamil Nadu’s law minister warned action against Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar, Sun Pictures put out a shocking tweet saying that police forces were sent out to AR Murugadoss’ residence in an attempt to arrest him. The tweet came from the production house after an eventful day that was packed with AIADMK party protesters tearing down Sarkar banners, cancellation of night shows at 32 theatres and complete commotion. The AIADMK party sought the removal of a few controversial scenes from the film, to which the team had agreed and had actually started the process of muting few dialogues immediately and preparing the film for re-censor.

BREAKING NEWS : Police reach Director A.R.Murugadoss residence to arrest him. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 8, 2018

However, senior police officials denied the news later in the night, saying that the area was being monitored by regular night patrols alone. Close to 30 minutes after the first tweet, Sun Pictures tweeted again by saying that the police had inquired about the director’s whereabouts at his residence and then left the spot as he was not present.

After enquiring about A.R.Murugadoss’ whereabouts police have left his residence since he was not there. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 8, 2018

The director himself then came out with a tweet saying that police had banged his door several times and then left the premises.

Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times.Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 8, 2018

Actor Vishal later came out in support of the director.

Police in Dir Murugadoss s home????? For Wat?? Hoping and really hoping that nothin unforeseen happens. Once again. Censor has cleared the film and the content is watched by public.den why all this hue and cry. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 8, 2018

According to sources close to the director, an arrest was the actual intent of the cops who had later changed their words according to the situation following the first tweet from Sun Pictures. The production house, who had come to know of the news, immediately seemed to have made use of social media to create a wave and oppose the notion.