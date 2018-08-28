Sarkar song launch gets Sarkari, confusion over release date

If rumours are anything to go by, the first track from Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar composed by AR Rahman will be launched on September 19. But sources close to the team deny this news and say that nothing has been decided yet about the launch of the track.

For Mersal, the mega chartbuster Aalaporaan Thamizhan was launched as the first single and it set the pace and tone for the blockbuster success of the film. We have to see whether the makers of Sarkar take the similar route or not.

Meanwhile, the Sarkar team is keeping Thalapathy Vijay's fans in high spirits by releasing new working stills from the film over the past couple of days and they shall continue to do so for couple of days. Recently the audio launch date was announced as October 2nd and we hear that the team will be holding the event in Chennai either at Chepauk cricket stadium or the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Mersal's audio was launched at the Nehru stadium and the venue holds a sentimental value for the star due to the blockbuster success of the film. On the other hand, having a film-based event at the legendary Chepauk will help create a huge buzz for the film. Let's see where does the event takes place!