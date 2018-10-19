Sarkar Teaser: Vijay's swag is phenomenal in this upcoming Diwali firecracker!

Teasers of Vijay's films so far have mostly been about the depiction of the star's swag and smirks alone. Breaking the mould, the teaser of Sarkar comes off as a wholesome package that gives us a strong insight into the film's content. The 1 minute 34 second-long visual delivers a clear idea on the plot, characters, conflict and the core of the film.

Vijay plays Sundar, a corporate kingpin who comes down to Chennai to cast his vote in the elections. Unfortunately for him, things fall out of place and it ticks off a series of events that take him against people of the government and its actions.

The packaging of the film looks extremely glossy, providing visuals that are hugely pleasing to the eye. After a colourful tease abroad, Girish Gangadharan's camera covers various important aspects while keeping Vijay at the centre stage. There's a separate grade of excitement set aside for the stunt sequences choreographed by the talented Ram - Lakshman duo who've impressed big time with their recent outings in Tollywood.

Sarkar will also provide a strong platform for both the actor and the star in Vijay - emotionally charged portions have been stitched in nicely, as there are a lot of shots involving him and a large crowd. His trademark crowd-pleasing 'mass' angle is also introduced with the dialogues, which will surely gobble up the cheers in theatres. Keerthy Suresh is seemingly playing the usual heroine with songs and dance to her quota, with Yogi Babu accompanying Vijay all the way. The only worrying point seems to be Varalakshmi Sarathkumar's role which will be put forward as a question mark until the release.

AR Rahman plays it safe with his BGM, as there are no great shakes in it but is still adequate.

After their two big, memorable shows in Thuppakki and Kaththi, Sarkar might just be the hattrick that the Vijay - AR Murugadoss pair are giving us. As Vijay himself says in the teaser, 'Get ready folks', a blockbuster is on the way!