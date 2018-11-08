Sarkar: Thalapathy Vijay beats his own record, surpasses Mersal

Sarkar has set a massive new all-time day1 gross record in Tamil Nadu by collecting Rs 30 crore approximate on its opening day, according to noted producers and distributors in Kollywood. Producer Dhananjayan Govind tweeted about the film’s Rs 30 crore opening in the state on Tuesday night while distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam also confirmed it on Wednesday morning.

The actual figure is said to be Rs 28.8 crore. Whatever it is, Sarkar has comfortably crossed the TN opening figure of the previous record holder, Mersal; Vijay has bettered his own record, like a boss. His Diwali releases are yielding huge harvests for the TN trade, right from Thuppakki in 2012 and Kaththi to 2014 to Mersal and Sarkar in the past couple of years.

Sarkar also became the first film to cross the Rs 2 crore gross mark on a single day in Chennai city. Its day 1 Chennai gross is a ginormous Rs 2.37 crore, leaping way higher than the earlier opening record holder Kaala which grossed Rs 1.76 crore. Sarkar is expected to crash past the Rs 10 crore gross mark in Chennai city in record time.

Great to see #Sarkar widening the business scale of Tamil films!! Congratulations to the whole team✌🏼 — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) November 6, 2018

Leading Tamil producers like RD Raja and SR Prabhu have tweeted about how Sarkar is opening up new business avenues for the Tamil cinema fraternity. They have wholeheartedly appreciated the team, putting aside their personal leanings.