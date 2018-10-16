Sarkar to have a simultaneous release in Telugu states

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar – the most anticipated film of the year, is getting ready for a mammoth release for the Diwali festive. After the songs going on to become chartbusters, the team is gearing up to unveil the film’s teaser on 19th of October.

To add to the merry, it has now been confirmed that Sarkar will take a simultaneous release in the Telugu states on the 6th of November. Differing from the majority of Tamil films which usually have a lead time of at least 2 weeks between the actual and the dubbed versions, Sarkar will hit the screens in AP and Telangana on the day of its worldwide release.

Vallabhaneni Ashok, who recently distributed Mani Ratnam’s Nawab in the states, has acquired the Telugu rights of the film for a fancy price. Very soon, a grand pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad.

In Tamil Nadu, Sarkar has been sold at towering prices and will have to outdo the business of Baahubali 2 in order to achieve success. Mersal’s huge win at the box office is the reason for the inflated rates at which the film has been sold, as trade units eagerly look forward to the film’s release to see whether it can live up to the tag or not.