Sarkar: Vijay faces brickbats for the smoking poster, again

Right when the first look of Sarkar was released, actor Vijay was criticized by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss smoking a cigarette on the poster of the film. This miffed fans, who in turn started hurling stones at Ramadoss on his social media pages. The Health and Family Welfare Department even sent a legal notice to Vijay, director AR Murugadoss and Sun Pictures for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

With that, everybody thought the issue was over. But in a recent interview to a Tamil channel, Ramadoss has once again spoken on the same topic. “Vijay is a good actor, my family and I enjoy watching his films. But a leader should behave in such a way that others follow him. That is leadership. If Vijay smokes a cigarette, people will do the same. Tamil Nadu is the highest in terms of alcohol consumers and the second-highest in terms of smokers. Because of some actors, this is being promoted. What if Vijay himself is affected tomorrow? I want him to live for 100 years, the same goes for all actors. They are great entertainers. But as a leader, they should be responsible and show the right way.”

The recently concluded audio launch of Sarkar too, had a lot of political comments being made by the actor himself. He commented on how the people in the top league of the state aren’t doing their job properly. We will have to wait and see if this tug of words continues and has an effect on the release of the film.