Sarkar war: AR Murugadoss refuses apology to the TN govt

As we had reported earlier, Sarkar director AR Murugadoss’s is still under the hammer from the government for criticising government schemes in Sarkar. A strong shot of the director himself hurling a mixer into the fire threw off government officials, apart from scenes which had dialogues against the government’s operation and paid votes. In turn, the Tamil Nadu government sent a petition to the director asking him for an apology for the same and an official word that he would not criticise the government in his forthcoming films.

However, AR Murugadoss responded in a gutsy manner to the petition, stating that he will not be tendering any kind of apology for the scenes in Sarkar and cannot provide any kind of assurance against such scenes in his forthcoming films. The director’s bold reply has proved that he will continue to be a political critic in his films, with stronger words and visuals.

The Sarkar director has sent across a strong message to his lawyer to avoid any further talk on the issue. He is now preparing for his next film, which is touted to have superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. If reports are indeed true, it will go on floors by March next year.