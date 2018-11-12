Sarkar's collections prove that Mersal wasn't a fluke after all

When Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal grossed more than Rs 250 crore worldwide last year, everyone commented that it was a one-off and that the star won't be able to achieve that level of collections consistently. Many felt that the political controversies surrounding Mersal made it a bigger hit than what it actually deserved to be.

Fast forward to Diwali this year and Vijay has now surpassed the Rs 200 crore worldwide gross mark yet again with Sarkar, within 6 days of its release. Sarkar has also had its share of political controversies but Vijay's immense star power, the festival release time and Sun Pictures' promotions are majorly to thank for this double century.

Sarkar has a lot more gas left in the tank and is certainly expected to near Mersal's mark or even go higher. Sarkar is yet to achieve the break-even mark but it has covered amazing ground in just 6 days.

Sarkar is the 8th double century grosser from the South Indian film industry after Baahubali 1 and 2, Enthiran, Kabali, Mersal, I and Rangasthalam earlier in the year. As we can see, Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Vijay have 2 films each in this club while Vikram and Ram Charan have a film each.