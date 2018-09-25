Sarkar's first song fails to strike the right chord

Amid the massive hype, the first single from Sarkar titled Simtaangaran was launched on September 24. The early reactions have been quite mixed with a majority of fans feeling that the song is a disappointment and nowhere near the massive pre-launch expectations. For those who expected a really racy and gallery-pleasing song, the end product is definitely not along the expected lines.

Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja and Aparna Narayanan have sung the song written by lyricist Vivek. The song is replete with the local Madras Tamil slang. It's an experimental folk track with traces of melody, from composer AR Rahman and is definitely not an instant chartbuster material like Aalaporaan Thamizhan or Ella Pugazhum. There is a consensus that the Sarkar team could have released some other song as the first single instead of this.

The entire album would be launched on October 2 in a massive event planned in Chennai. Fans are hoping that the other songs would make up for the minor disappointment caused by Simtaangaran.

Whatever said, the song is raking in lakhs of views and likes every hour thanks to the social media might of Thalapathy Vijay's fans.