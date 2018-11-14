Sarkar's phenomenal first week report at the TN box office

Sarkar has had a phenomenal first week in Tamil Nadu grossing more than Rs 100 crore in the state. The exact gross total is said to be Rs 102 crore. This makes it back to back century grossers in the state for Thalapathy Vijay after Mersal last Diwali. He is now the only hero to have two-century grossers in the state, while Baahubali 2 and Enthiran are the two other films to have grossed more than Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai city, Sarkar has grossed Rs 11.23 crore after its first week. These are record-breaking numbers and place Vijay on an altogether different pedestal compared to his contemporaries like Ajith, Suriya, and Vikram. His next film with Atlee will be even more keenly awaited now, after the kind of numbers that Sarkar has managed to achieve. Sarkar’s box office numbers also prove the market potential that lies in Tamil Nadu for a big star film which releases for a big festival like Diwali.

This Friday, Jyotika’s Kaatrin Mozhi and Vijay Antony’s Thimiru Pudichavan will release in a decent number of screens across the state and will compete with Sarkar. But Sarkar is still expected to come out on top in its 2nd weekend.