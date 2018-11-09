Sarkar’s stunt directors will stun you once again in Vishal’s Ayogya!

Stunt directors Ram-Lakshman have been receiving tremendous praise for their work in both, Aravinda Sametha and Sarkar, the two recent films they were involved in. Their trademark moves and unique fight choreography has got them a separate fan following with fans looking forward to the fight sequences in the films that they are on board.

Following the same, the duo is now working on Vishal’s upcoming action entertainer Ayogya. Being an actor who is always pitch perfect with his stunt work, Vishal is having a great time collaborating with the twin talents for this film which happens to be a remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Temper.

The Vizag schedule of the film was completed on Thursday, after which the team is now taking a short break. Vishal will be using the stopgap to attend the trailer launch of his buddy Nimma Yash’s KGF trailer launch which is about to take place in Bangalore.

Ayogya, which was initially getting ready for a Pongal 2019 release, will now take the back seat as there are three other films in the form of Ajith’s Viswasam, Rajinikanth’s Petta and STR’s Vandha Rajavah Dhaan Varuven which are eyeing the same date. The next probable date seems to be the 25of January, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday.