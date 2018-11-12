Sarkar’s success celebration cake is the talk of the town!

Few days after the release of Sarkar, AIADMK party members in Chennai expressed their disagreement over the placement of a scene in the film which shows the director AR Murugadoss (cameo appearance) throwing the government’s freebies into the fire. This particular scene put off ministers of the AIADMK, who started a movement against the film. Ultimately, the makers agreed to take off the scene saying that they would want to safeguard the audiences who went in to watch the film, from the rowdy-like behavior of the AIADMK members who had already torn down posters at the famous Kasi theatre in Chennai.

But in Sunday’s success party which was held for the core team of the film, the matter was sarcastically dealt with. The cake had miniatures of a mixer and a grinder on it, mocking the activity that took place last week.

Vijay, AR Murugadoss, AR Rahman, Keerthy Suresh, Varu Sarathkumar and lyricist Vivek were all present at this party which took place at the Kovalam coast in Chennai. Rahman posted a selfie of the team along with a picture of the cake with the caption ‘Whose hand is this?’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqDI1H_F0jr/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=ejsh8obd7nse

Sarkar is now on the verge of entering the coveted Rs 200 crore club, becoming Thalapathy Vijay’s second biggest grosser after the blockbuster Mersal last year. The film enjoyed a grand six-day weekend thanks to the Diwali festive, reaping rewards at most centers round the globe.