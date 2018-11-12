image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sarkar’s success celebration cake is the talk of the town!

Regional

Sarkar’s success celebration cake is the talk of the town!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 12 2018, 11.44 pm
back
AIADMKAR MurugadossAR RahmancelebrationEntertainmentKeerthy SureshProtestregionalSarkarsuccessVaru SarathkumarVijay
nextSivakarthikeyan lines up another with a promising young director
ALSO READ

Sarkar's collections prove that Mersal wasn't a fluke after all

Sarkar: Talapathy Vijay's fans wreak havoc over deleted scenes

Sarkar: AIADMK slams superstar Rajinikanth for his remarks on the protests against the film