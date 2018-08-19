Sarkar’s teaser to arrive on 13th September?

Kollywood grapevine is rife with buzz that the teaser of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar is quietly getting ready, and will be unveiled on the 13th of September. After returning from their short schedule in the USA, the team has been filming some patchwork and footage shots. They will be shifting their concentration to the post-production entirely from next week.

Sun Pictures, the makers of Sarkar, is planning a huge pre-release campaign for the film and will be promoting it across various mediums in full force. While the teaser will be released first up, the grand audio launch of the film will take place in October. A R Rahman and his crew of musicians will be performing the album’s songs, live at the event.

Post the release of Sarkar this Diwali, Vijay will take a short break before starting work on his next film with Atlee. This new project marks the third union of the actor and the director after two successful combinations in Theri and Mersal. In a recent interaction, Atlee has confirmed that he is working on the final draft of the script and will be taking the film on floors by the end of the year.