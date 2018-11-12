Sarkar's Telugu success is a new high for Thalapathy Vijay

For all his extraordinary popularity in all markets where Tamil films are released, Thalapathy Vijay hasn't been able to establish himself in the Telugu states all along. That some of his biggest Hits like Ghilli and Pokkiri were remakes of Telugu blockbusters and that his films in the 2000s had a Telugu-ish flavour may have also been a reason for his slow and sluggish rise in Tollywood.

Superstar Rajinikanth and some of Vijay's contemporaries like Suriya and Vikram, and younger heroes like Vishal and Karthi, in fact, command a much stronger base in Tollywood while Vijay has been taking baby steps with each film.

With Sarkar's Telugu dubbed version, it looks like Vijay has finally arrived in a sure-footed way in Tollywood. In its opening 6 days, the film is already a clean hit recovering its investment of 7.5 cr and getting a theatrical share of 7.60 cr. Nizam led the way with a hugely profitable share of 2.45 cr while Ceded followed with 1.75 cr. The share from AP stands at 3.40 cr.

The Telugu states are in fact the first region where Sarkar has achieved the breakeven mark. This trivia has surprised long-time Telugu industry trackers and has thrilled Vijay's fans to no end. The presence of 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh and director AR Murugadoss' brand value have also helped Sarkar's run in Telugu.