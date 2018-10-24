Sarkar's Telugu version gains prominence

The teaser of the Telugu dubbed version of Sarkar was launched on Tuesday evening to good response. It is basically the teaser of the Tamil version dubbed into Telugu, with Varu Sarathkumar dubbing on her own in Telugu as well.

A grand pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on October 29 to promote the Telugu version of Sarkar further in the Telugu states. Though the organizers initially advertised that Thalapathy Vijay will be attending the event, his spokesperson in Chennai was quick to deny the news.

Except for the audio launch events of his films in Chennai, Vijay hasn’t been into promotional events much, in recent years. Director Murugadoss and the film's two heroines (Keerthy Suresh and Varu) can most definitely be expected to attend the Sarkar pre-release event.

Vijay hasn't been able to crack the Telugu market despite emerging as a global Tamil superstar. Sarkar is one more opportunity for the star to try his luck with the Telugu audience. Last year, Murugadoss disappointed Telugu fans in a big way with the disastrous Spyder, starring Mahesh Babu. He will also be looking to make amends with the Telugu version of Sarkar.

All this said, Keerthy Suresh's great popularity with the Telugu audience, after the sensational Mahanati, is one of the definite plus points for the team.