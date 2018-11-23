Sarvam Thaala Mayam : GV Prakash and AR Rahman pick the last weekend of the year!

After winning praise and accolades around the globe with its festival run, director Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam is all set to hit the screens worldwide on the 28th of December this year. The film will be one of the year’s final releases, as it has comfortably taken this slot avoiding the big rush for the December 21st date.

The team started their promotional campaign this morning as Prabhu Deva, Kajol, and Arvind Swami – three actors who were a part of Rajiv Menon’s 1997 hit Minsaru Kanavu came forward to wish their director for the release.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is a story of a Dalit musician who aims to make it big in the musical industry. GV Prakash plays Peter, a mridangam player who is extremely talented but is still affected by the views of the society and the system.

AR Rahman has come up with six songs in the soundtrack, which is of different genres and music styles. He recently shared the tracklist of the album on his Facebook page, dropping signs of the album’s release which is definitely round the corner. After a good year with soundtracks such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sarkar, this could be yet another solid outing for the composer to add to his discography!