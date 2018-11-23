image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sarvam Thaala Mayam : GV Prakash and AR Rahman pick the last weekend of the year!

Regional

Sarvam Thaala Mayam : GV Prakash and AR Rahman pick the last weekend of the year!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 23 2018, 12.58 pm
back
AR RahmanArvind SwamiEntertainmentKajolPrabhu DevaRajiv MenonregionalSarvam Thaala Mayam
nextKeerthy Suresh says no to a film opposite Nani!
ALSO READ

Thalapathy63: Yogi Babu strikes his third successive film with Vijay

GVP’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam seems to be a hit before its release!

Thalapathy 63 will be a first of a kind genre for Thalapathy Vijay