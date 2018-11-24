Sarvam Thaala Mayam teaser talk: An exuberant GV Prakash impresses

The teaser of Sarvam Thaala Mayam (STM) was released earlier in the day. It is the third directorial venture of ace cinematographer Rajiv Menon with music by his favourite A.R.Rahman. The film is a musical drama with composer-actor GV Prakash playing a young percussion expert (the area drummer) named Peter Johnson. He belongs to a poor, backward community but dreams big and aims to be the world’s best in the percussion space. He approaches a senior mridangam expert (played by Nedumudi Venu) to train him but it isn’t all that simple, with caste issues also in the mix. Vineeth and VJ Dhivyadharshini are also seen in key support roles along with Kumaravel.

GV Prakash instantly impresses with his energy and expressions. Given the musical genre, it seems that GV is indeed the best possible fit. After Naachiyar, STM ought to fetch him a good name as a performer. People who have already seen the film are raving about his performance and the content of the film. Aparna Balamurali is seen as the love interest, and the teaser has scenes of Peter trying to woo her with tales of his skills as a drummer.

The Thalapathy Vijay references in the teaser have already gained the attention of fans and promise to be whistle worthy moments in theatres when the film releases on December 28th.