Lmk June 09 2019, 5.59 pm June 09 2019, 5.59 pm

Of late, Sasikumar hasn't been able to perform well as a hero, however, he continues to be among the busiest actors in Tamil cinema. He was recently seen in Superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Petta and made a mark as Maalik, the Superstar’s closest friend. His other upcoming films like Naadodigal 2, Kombu Vacha Singamda and Kennedy Club are ready for release soon. Sasikumar has also played a key role in the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thotta, directed by Gautham Menon. Sasikumar recently signed on for the 3rd production venture of P.K. Ram Mohan of Kalpataru Pictures. The film is directed by NV Nirmal Kumar of ‘Salim’ fame. After wrapping the first schedule in Chennai, the team is involved in shooting an action-packed chase sequence on the streets of Mumbai. While doing so, Sasikumar was recognised by some of his fans in the locality, and he was mobbed by them out of sheer excitement to get a picture with the star.

The director shared, “We were shooting an action sequence in which Sasikumar wildly chases few hooligans and bashes them in some busy, crowded lanes of Mumbai. Since we wanted to stay away from the public glare, we decided to shoot the entire sequence in ‘incognito mode’ using hidden cameras. The local folks mistook it for a real clash and even informed the police. Things were soon clarified and we were getting back to our work.