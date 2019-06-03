Nel Jayaraman was a farmer and a consumer activist. He passed away last year in December. He was a visionary agriculturist who had revived over one hundred and seventy varieties of paddy. Hailing from Adhirangam village in Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, he was considered as the crusader and state coordinator of ‘Save our Rice’ campaign. After battling with cancer for two years, he breathed his last in December 2018. His story is going to be made into a film which will have producer, actor, director Sasikumar essaying his role on screen. The film will be directed by Era Saravanan.
Earlier on it was announced that a topic about Nel Jayaraman and his work would be included in the Botany subject in the 12th grade State Board syllabus. This news was shared by director Era Saravanan in his Twitter handle which was responded by Sasikumar saying that the work on the crusader's biopic is currently underway. He also revealed that Saravanan will direct the biopic, which will have him play Nel Jayaraman. Saravanan had earlier directed the Naren starrer Kathukutty. Jayaraman’s life has inspired actors like Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi who mention that he has been a huge motivation for them.
Nel Jayaraman had been interested in agriculture right from a young age. He had distributed 2 kilograms of traditional paddy to over three hundred farmers thereby leading a movement in organic farming. He had also organised many meetings among the farmers and had distributed organically grown paddy seeds. Actor Sivakarthikeyan had also helped Nel Jayaraman in meeting his medical expenses. It is indeed a good project that a film on such a person is being made which will help people understand the work of the agriculturist. Right now, the unit is doing their research on Nel Jayaraman and is in the pre-production phase. Once it is done, they will begin the shooting process.