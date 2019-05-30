Sasikumar to work for producer Nemichand Jhabak of Tik Tik Tik fame for his next!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 8.01 pm May 30 2019, 8.01 pm

Nemichand Jhabak is a popular name in film production in the Tamil film industry and has bankrolled films like Meaghamann, Naan Avanillai 1 and 2, Anjaadhae, Dora and the latest Tik Tik Tik. They have announced their next production, which has been titled as Production No. 14, with Sasikumar as the hero. This film will be directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar from Mollywood, who had also called the shots in the Prithviraj film Tiyaan. Sasikumar’s film will be the debut vehicle for this director in Tamil.

A statement from the production unit says, “We are glad to announce our next production venture titled as Production Number 14, to be directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar with Sasikumar as the hero along with Manasa Radhakrishnan as the female lead. National Award winning actor Appukutty has also been roped into this project. Vidhya Pradeep of Thadam and Saivam fame will be the other female lead. Versatile actor Guru Somasundaram also will be playing a pivotal role in this film, which is yet to be titled. Ronnie Raphael who had scored for Priyadarshan’s Nimir is the music composer in this project also.” Sasikumar's role in this film is said to be totally different from those in his earlier movies, which is said to be the main reason for the actor/director to accept this movie.

Sasikumar is a busy actor who has handles direction, production, and acting. Right now his project line-up as an actor is very impressive. He has recently completed shooting for Kombu Vecha Singam, which is said to be the second part of SR Prabhakaran’s 2012 hit film Sundarapandian. The film features Madonna Sebastian, Hareesh Peradi, Yogi Babu and many others. Sasikumar is also committed to Suseenthiran’s Kennedy Club, Kathirvelu’s Raja Vamsam and 'Saleem' Nirmal Kumar’s untitled film. Sasikumar has also played a cameo in Gautham Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, whose release appears to be a distant dream.