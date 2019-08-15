Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.17 pm August 15 2019, 3.17 pm

Producer/director/actor Sasikumar is a busy man. He was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta with Superstar Rajinikanth, where he played the latter’s best friend. Although he has been committed to quite a few films afterwards, we are yet to see the actor on screen till now. Perhaps, a few of his films which are in different stages of production will hit the screens soon this year. Sasikumar is someone who has a tremendous box office pull when it comes to B and C centres and is considered a bankable hero in that sphere. His films mostly have rural flavour, family sentiment and eulogize friendship.

We now have an interesting update on the production house for his next project. Our sources inform us, “Prince Pictures who had funded Suriya’s Singam 2, Trisha’s Mohini and Karthi’s Dev will be bankrolling Sasikumar’s next film!” Sources also state that the details regarding the director and other cast members will soon be revealed. It is also being said that the premise will be something that all centres' audience can enjoy and will be a commercial vehicle. Earlier in the year, there were talks that the production house would be bankrolling a venture for director Karthik Thangavel of Adanga Maru fame. This project perhaps could be the one with Sasikumar as the lead. We need to wait for an official update.

On the other hand, the films that Sasikumar is currently involved are Nadodigal 2 directed by Samuthirakani for Madras Enterprises, Sundarapandian fame SR Prabhakar’s Kombu Vecha Singamda, Suseenthiran’s Kennedy Club, Kathirvelu’s Rajavamsam and Salim fame Nirmalkumar’s Na Na which is the short form for Naan Narayanan. With so many films under his belt, Sasikumar is a busy man and he would be going on to the sets of Prince Pictures' project, once he is done with his other commitments.