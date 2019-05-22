Sasikumar's next titled as Raja Vamsam has forty-nine artists as part of the cast!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 4.18 pm May 22 2019, 4.18 pm

Sasikumar was last seen in January 2019, in an important role in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta, which had Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. He is now associated with a film that is directed by newcomer Kathirvelu, who was trained under director Sundar C. This film, titled as Raja Vamsam, is bankrolled by TD Raja and features Nikki Galrani as the female lead. This is the first time Sasikumar is pairing up with the Maragadha Naanayam heroine. The film that went on floors recently, is in the final leg of shooting now in Pollachi. Raja Vamsam has a unique highlight in the form of forty-nine artists in the cast list.

Sundar C usually has a very long line up of artists in his films. It looks like his student has also followed this practice in his first film! In addition to the lead cast of Sasikumar and Nikki Galrani, Raja Vamsam will feature Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Raj Kapoor, Vijaykumar, Sathish, Manobala, Yogi Babu, Singampuli, Namo Narayana, Chaams, Nirosha and many others. Raja Vamsam’s cinematography is being taken care of by Siddharth and Sam CS has composed music. The film is shot in Chennai, Bangkok and now Pollachi.

Director Kathirvelu was quoted as saying about his film, “I am glad to be commencing my film journey with such an ensemble cast list. One of the highlights of the film would be the participation of forty-nine artists in my debut film. Raja Vamsam is a family drama and carries an important message but it will not be preachy. It will revive an important issue which all of us have shoved under the carpet. I have also dealt with the erratic climatic conditions that we are all facing. Sasikumar sir plays an IT guy in the film and has a dual dimension to his character. He belongs to a very respectable joint family in the village and Nikki Galrani is the daughter of the chairman of a software company.” Raja Vamsam is slated to hit the screens in August 2019.