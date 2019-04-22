Sathish roped in to play a pivotal role in Karthi's next with Bakkiyaraj Kannan

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 12.06 pm April 22 2019, 12.06 pm

Karthi’s next film is going to be an intense thriller and it is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who shot to fame with Maanagaram. And as the film is in post-production mode, Karthi is busy shooting with Bakkiyaraj Kannan for his 19th film. Now, regarding this film, we had already told you that Kannada actor Ram, who had played Garuda in KGF has been roped in to play the antagonist in this film. We have another interesting update about this project now. Our sources close to the production have revealed that Sathish will be playing a pivotal role in the film!

According to our sources, “The preparation for Karthi’s 19th film is currently progressing rapidly. The makers have roped in Sathish to play a pivotal role and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.” Sathish was last seen in Boomerang and it will be interesting to see what angle he brings to the film. He is awaiting the release of Mr Local, Gorilla, 100% Kadhal, Aruvam and a number of other movies. This film is touted to be a family entertainer and it has officially gone on floors from 13th March. Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Tamil debut with this film. The actress had even hinted that the film will release in 2019 itself.

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, this film will have its music given by Vivek - Mervin, the composer duo who had scored for Gulaebaghavali and Mohini last year. Editing and cinematography will be handled by Ruben and Sathyan Sooryan respectively. Stay tuned for further updates...