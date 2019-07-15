In Com Staff July 15 2019, 11.00 pm July 15 2019, 11.00 pm

Sai Dharam Tej has not been having a successful time with his recent releases but fans are still hopeful to see him make a huge bang on-screen, soon. As it is known, the actor is currently busy with his next with director Maruthi Dasari. The film has been titled Prathiroju Pandage and was launched recently. In fact, the first schedule of the film happened last month. Now, the makers have announced that the second schedule of the film will be starting tomorrow! Along with this news, it has also been revealed that Sathyaraj is joining the cast! Now, that sure is some exciting news.

The makers posted a picture of the cast and made this announcement. Fans have been obviously going gaga over this new addition to the cast of Prathiroju Pandage. Indeed Sathyaraj’s addition means that something special sure is cooking up. This film, reportedly, is the story of three generations. Reports state that the story-line will showcase the unique bond between three generations in a family. It is also being said that the plot of the film revolves around a grandfather, father, and son, essayed by Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh and Sai Dharam Tej respectively. Sounds interesting, right? From what is being said, it surely will be a family film and Sai might just score a hit with this one. Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the love interest of Sai Dharam Tej in this one. This film will be bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures.